House Democrats Intensify Scrutiny Over Trump's Ties with Epstein

House Democrats on Wednesday released a series of emails that aim to cast doubt on President Donald Trump's prior relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and probe his awareness of Epstein's criminal activities involving underage girls. The move aligns with a broader effort to direct attention back to the contentious Epstein case, even as Trump rails against it as a diversion from the government shutdown.

The Democrats' coordinated release of messages involving Epstein, author Michael Wolff, and Ghislaine Maxwell seeks to rekindle interest in the investigation, coinciding with the swearing-in of a new Democratic House member, potentially critical in the push for total disclosure of Epstein-related files. The 2011 correspondence, which referred to Trump as "that dog that hasn't barked," has intensified the debate.

Despite vehement denials from Trump regarding any complicity in Epstein's operations, questions persist, exacerbated by internal divisions within his own political base. House Speaker Mike Johnson is set to swear in Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva, whose signing would advance the cause for a House vote on the Epstein files, highlighting ongoing demands for transparency and accountability.