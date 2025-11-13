Democrats Challenge Trump with Email Revelations on Epstein Ties
House Democrats unveiled emails suggesting President Trump knew about Jeffrey Epstein's sex crimes, sparking controversy. While Trump denies involvement, he's accused Democrats of using the revelation to distract from the government shutdown. The disclosure may push a House vote on releasing all Epstein files, escalating political tension.
House Democrats on Wednesday released a set of emails raising new questions about President Donald Trump's knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's illicit activities, escalating a political storm amid an ongoing government shutdown.
The emails, which include communications between Epstein, author Michael Wolff, and Ghislaine Maxwell, claim Trump was aware of Epstein's trafficking of underage girls. Trump dismissed the allegations as politically motivated, accusing Democrats of trying to deflect from their handling of the shutdown.
The revelations could lead to a House vote on releasing unclassified Epstein files, with tensions rising as lawmakers like Representative Thomas Massie push for transparency. Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues efforts to navigate the political fallout from the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
