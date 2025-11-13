Left Menu

Legal Immunity of US Military Personnel in Drug Vessel Strikes

The U.S. Justice Department has justified the immunity of military personnel involved in strikes against suspected drug-trafficking vessels in Latin America. These actions, which have resulted in 76 deaths, have raised legal questions from experts and lawmakers about their adherence to international laws of war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2025 02:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 02:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The U.S. Justice Department has issued a legal opinion granting immunity to military personnel involved in strikes targeting suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and along the Pacific coast of Latin America. This information, confirmed by three sources to Reuters, outlines that 19 such strikes were conducted since early September, resulting in at least 76 fatalities.

Legal experts and Democratic lawmakers have scrutinized the legality of these operations, arguing that they may not comply with the laws of armed conflict. An anonymous source revealed that the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel had formulated a classified legal opinion to support the strikes.

The Washington Post broke the news, highlighting that the opinion is part of an extensive legal document. Meanwhile, a Justice Department spokesperson stated that the strikes are consistent with the laws of armed conflict, thus validating them as lawful orders. Despite this, U.S. allies, including France, have expressed concerns over the strikes, suggesting violations of international law.

