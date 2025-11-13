France Remembers: A Decade Since Paris Attacks

On Thursday, France marked the 10th anniversary of the attacks in Paris, where Islamic State gunmen and suicide bombers claimed the lives of 130 individuals. The assaults targeted cafes, restaurants, and the Bataclan concert hall, leaving many survivors with deep-seated trauma.

These attacks were the deadliest seen on French soil since World War Two, profoundly affecting the national psyche and prompting permanent changes to security measures. The violent series of attacks began with explosions at the Stade de France during a soccer match and involved multiple shootings across central Parisian locations.

President Emmanuel Macron joined survivors and victims' relatives in tributary events that commenced at the Stade de France, followed by visits to the various attacked sites. Despite the differing threat level today, jihadist propaganda remains, with authorities recently investigating a connection to one suspected attacker.

