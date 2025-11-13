Ganesh Godiyal Vows to Lead Uttarakhand Congress to Victory

Newly appointed Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal has pledged to deliver a decisive victory in the 2027 Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, Godiyal emphasized the strategic focus of his recent appointment and the party's unified efforts.

His appointment replaces Rajput leader Karan Mahara, now part of the Congress Working Committee. Godiyal stated that the Congress is united in its mission to challenge the BJP for the hill state's improvement.

Key figures like Pritam Singh and Harak Singh Rawat have been appointed to lead the campaign and election management committees, respectively, under the directive of the party's high command, reinforcing the Congress's efforts towards the 2027 elections.