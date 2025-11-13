Left Menu

Ganesh Godiyal Vows to Lead Uttarakhand Congress to Victory

Ganesh Godiyal, newly appointed as the Uttarakhand Congress president, pledges to secure victory in the 2027 Assembly elections. With strategic appointments including Pritam Singh and Harak Singh Rawat as campaign leaders, the party aims to unify and present a strong opposition against the BJP.

Dehradun | Updated: 13-11-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 08:28 IST
Ganesh Godiyal Vows to Lead Uttarakhand Congress to Victory
Newly appointed Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal has pledged to deliver a decisive victory in the 2027 Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, Godiyal emphasized the strategic focus of his recent appointment and the party's unified efforts.

His appointment replaces Rajput leader Karan Mahara, now part of the Congress Working Committee. Godiyal stated that the Congress is united in its mission to challenge the BJP for the hill state's improvement.

Key figures like Pritam Singh and Harak Singh Rawat have been appointed to lead the campaign and election management committees, respectively, under the directive of the party's high command, reinforcing the Congress's efforts towards the 2027 elections.

