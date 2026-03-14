BJP's Bold Bid for Punjab: 2027 Elections in Sight

In a significant political development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will independently contest the 2027 Punjab state elections. Shah made this announcement on Saturday during a 'Badlav' rally held in Moga, signaling the start of BJP's campaign for the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing the crowd, Shah highlighted the BJP's aspiration to transform Punjab by tackling issues such as drug abuse, debt, and corruption. The Union Minister appealed to the people of Punjab to support the BJP, which has historically played a secondary role in the state's political landscape alongside its former ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal.

The Shiromani Akali Dal ended its alliance with BJP in 2020. Since then, the BJP has aimed to grow its presence in Punjab politics, as evidenced by its increased vote share in recent elections. Shah emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has already achieved substantial changes nationwide and aims to replicate similar success in Punjab.