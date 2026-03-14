BJP Prepares for Independent Punjab Push in 2027 Elections

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, confidently declared the Bharatiya Janata Party's intent to contest independently in the 2027 Punjab elections. The announcement, made during a rally in Moga, marks a significant shift as the BJP aims to end its alliances and claims to transform Punjab under its leadership.

Shah called on Punjab's electorate to trust the BJP, emphasizing the state's persistent issues with debt, drugs, and corruption, which he attributes to previous administrations. With a growing vote share of 19% in 2024, Shah assured attendees of the BJP's capability to bring about necessary changes.

Highlighting past successes in similar scenarios across India, Shah projected confidence that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would effectively tackle Punjab's challenges. He urged voters to support the BJP's 'double-engine government' for a reformed and prosperous future for Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)