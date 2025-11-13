Left Menu

Women Lead Voter Turnout in Historic Bihar Elections

In a historic turnout, women outnumbered men in voter participation in the Bihar assembly elections. Seven districts saw a 14% higher turnout of women, while 10 others recorded over 10% more female voters than males. Overall, women's turnout was 71.78% compared to men's 62.98%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable show of civic engagement, women significantly outpaced men in voter turnout during the recent Bihar assembly elections, according to the Election Commission.

Seven districts reported women's turnout exceeding men's by 14% or more, while in 10 other districts, women's turnout was at least 10% higher. However, in Patna, men outvoted women, with 60.05% of male voters exercising their franchise compared to 57.88% of females.

Bihar's total voter turnout reached a record 67.13%, the highest in its history. Specifically, women's turnout was 71.78%, while men's was 62.98%, as highlighted in recent EC data. Supaul district saw the largest gender gap in turnout, with women's participation at 83.69%, while male turnout was 62.98%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

