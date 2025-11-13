Mwigulu Nchemba Appointed as Tanzania's New Prime Minister
Mwigulu Nchemba has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of Tanzania, as announced by the Parliament's speaker on Thursday. This decision was made by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, marking a significant reshuffle in the Tanzanian government structure.
Nchemba, who brings a wealth of experience to the position, previously held the role of finance minister. His tenure as finance minister showcased his adeptness in navigating financial policies, a skill that will be critical as he assumes his new responsibilities as prime minister.
The leadership transition comes at a pivotal time for Tanzania, as the government seeks to address economic and social challenges facing the nation. Nchemba's appointment is seen as a strategic move to bolster governmental effectiveness and drive progress.
