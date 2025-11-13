Left Menu

Mwigulu Nchemba Appointed as Tanzania's New Prime Minister

Tanzania's President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has appointed Mwigulu Nchemba as the new prime minister. This announcement was made by the parliament's speaker. Nchemba previously served as the finance minister, showcasing his experience in government leadership ahead of this new role helping to shape Tanzania's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Mwigulu Nchemba has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of Tanzania, as announced by the Parliament's speaker on Thursday. This decision was made by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, marking a significant reshuffle in the Tanzanian government structure.

Nchemba, who brings a wealth of experience to the position, previously held the role of finance minister. His tenure as finance minister showcased his adeptness in navigating financial policies, a skill that will be critical as he assumes his new responsibilities as prime minister.

The leadership transition comes at a pivotal time for Tanzania, as the government seeks to address economic and social challenges facing the nation. Nchemba's appointment is seen as a strategic move to bolster governmental effectiveness and drive progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

