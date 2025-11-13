Tensions Rise as Bihar Awaits Election Results Amid Allegations of Malpractice

As the Bihar Assembly election results draw near, tensions escalate over concerns of potential electoral malpractice. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has mobilized his party's candidates and local office bearers to ensure vigilance during the vote count scheduled for November 14.

In a recent virtual meeting, Yadav reiterated accusations towards the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), alleging attempts to manipulate election outcomes and instigate fear among voters. "The justice-loving people of Bihar are prepared to counter any unconstitutional activity," Yadav asserted, reinforcing the state's commitment to democratic principles.

Despite exit polls indicating a probable victory for the NDA, Yadav remains defiant, promising that RJD and the people of Bihar will stand strong against any attempts to compromise the integrity of the electoral process. Election results are expected on November 14, concluding a highly scrutinized electoral season.

(With inputs from agencies.)