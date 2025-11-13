Merz and Zelenskiy Address Ukraine's Energy Scandal: Transparency and Reform Urged

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in a critical phone conversation addressing a significant energy scandal that has recently dominated Ukraine's political landscape, according to a statement by the German government on Thursday.

President Zelenskiy conveyed his commitment to ensuring complete transparency and pledged sustained backing for Ukraine's independent anti-corruption bodies. He also promised swift implementation of measures to restore the trust of the Ukrainian populace, along with European and international partners, as stated in the government's release.

The statement further highlighted Chancellor Merz's insistence on Ukraine's need to intensify its fight against corruption and pursue further reforms, with a particular focus on the rule of law, reinforcing Germany's expectations for Ukraine's governance improvements.

