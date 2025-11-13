Left Menu

Focus on Security, Not Elections: Shiv Sena Criticizes Modi Govt

Shiv Sena's Anand Dubey criticizes PM Modi for prioritizing Bihar election over national security following a deadly car blast in Delhi. The explosion, which claimed 12 lives, is being investigated as a terror incident. Arrests have been made, with suspects linked to a 'transnational terror module.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:25 IST
Shiv Sena UBT spokesperson Anand Dubey (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Shiv Sena spokesperson Anand Dubey condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration for allegedly prioritizing electoral gains over national security. Dubey's remarks came a day after the Cabinet classified the November 10th Delhi blast, which killed 12 civilians, as a terror incident.

The car explosion near the Red Fort triggered a comprehensive investigation by Delhi Police alongside other central agencies. Preliminary findings suggest the blast was part of a broader conspiracy to target multiple locations, with suspects linked to a 'transnational terror module'.

The investigation led to the arrest of three doctors, with Dr. Umar Nabi identified as the driver of the explosive Hyundai i20. This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for decisive action, as emphasized by both the Union Cabinet and the National Investigation Agency, who are pursuing the case with top priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

