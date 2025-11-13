Historic Court Decision: Mukul Roy Disqualified Under Anti-Defection Law

In a landmark ruling, the Calcutta High Court has disqualified Mukul Roy's membership in the West Bengal assembly under the anti-defection law, a first in Indian legal history. The court's decision sets a precedent by using constitutional power to address party switchovers post-election.

Mukul Roy, originally elected on a BJP ticket, had joined the ruling Trinamool Congress while retaining his assembly membership. The court found that this action violated the anti-defection law, leading to the cancellation of his position and leaving the Krishnanagar Uttar seat vacant.

The judgment, passed by Justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi, was in response to petitions by Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MLA Ambika Roy. Adhikari praised the decision as a win for constitutional integrity, highlighting ongoing concerns over political defections in the region.