Bihar Assembly Elections: Counting Day Preparations

The Election Commission has made comprehensive arrangements for the vote counting in all 243 constituencies of Bihar on November 14. With 243 returning officers and a plethora of counting agents, the process will ensure transparency. Results will be available on the official EC portal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:22 IST
Elaborate arrangements have been finalized for vote counting in all 243 Bihar constituencies, as the Election Commission confirmed on Thursday. The process will be conducted by 243 returning officers, aided by counting observers and candidates or their representatives.

The setup includes 4,372 counting tables, each manned by a counting supervisor, assistant, and micro-observer. Over 18,000 counting agents, appointed by the candidates themselves, will oversee the proceedings to ensure transparency and accuracy.

Counting is set to commence at 8 AM, with postal ballots prioritized before the electronic voting machine (EVM) count begins at 8.30 AM. Results will be updated round-wise on the official EC results portal, with the commission advising against reliance on unofficial sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

