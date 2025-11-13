Left Menu

High-Stakes Battle: Tarn Taran Bypoll in Punjab

The Tarn Taran assembly bypoll in Punjab is critical for major parties like AAP, Congress, BJP, and SAD. With a 60.95% turnout, results will reveal voter sentiment towards AAP's governance. The bypoll features 15 candidates, including Harmeet Singh Sandhu from AAP and Karanbir Singh Burj from Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tarntaran | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:27 IST
High-Stakes Battle: Tarn Taran Bypoll in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape of Punjab is set for a high-stakes contest as the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll vote counting is slated for Friday. This crucial election witnesses a showdown among dynamic players, including the ruling AAP, Congress, BJP, and SAD, each vying for supremacy in the hotly contested seat.

With the voter turnout hitting 60.95 percent on polling day, anticipation runs high. Enhanced security measures are in place at the counting venue at the International College of Nursing, Piddi. Counting will commence at 8 AM and is expected to conclude after 16 rounds.

The Tarn Taran seat fell vacant after AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal passed away in June. AAP's seasoned candidate, Harmeet Singh Sandhu, and Congress's newcomer, Karanbir Singh Burj, stand at the forefront of this significant electoral battle. Meanwhile, SAD and BJP gear up for potential breakthroughs, hoping to settle scores and gain ground in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Tech Leap: A Vision for 2025-2030

Karnataka's Tech Leap: A Vision for 2025-2030

 India
2
Crisis Averted: Pakistan's Field Marshal Ensures Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour Proceeds

Crisis Averted: Pakistan's Field Marshal Ensures Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour Pr...

 Pakistan
3
NDRF's National CBRN Competition 2025: Building Resilience Against Emerging Threats

NDRF's National CBRN Competition 2025: Building Resilience Against Emerging ...

 India
4
MCD Moves Forward with Sanitation Reforms Amidst Political Tensions

MCD Moves Forward with Sanitation Reforms Amidst Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025