High-Stakes Battle: Tarn Taran Bypoll in Punjab

The political landscape of Punjab is set for a high-stakes contest as the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll vote counting is slated for Friday. This crucial election witnesses a showdown among dynamic players, including the ruling AAP, Congress, BJP, and SAD, each vying for supremacy in the hotly contested seat.

With the voter turnout hitting 60.95 percent on polling day, anticipation runs high. Enhanced security measures are in place at the counting venue at the International College of Nursing, Piddi. Counting will commence at 8 AM and is expected to conclude after 16 rounds.

The Tarn Taran seat fell vacant after AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal passed away in June. AAP's seasoned candidate, Harmeet Singh Sandhu, and Congress's newcomer, Karanbir Singh Burj, stand at the forefront of this significant electoral battle. Meanwhile, SAD and BJP gear up for potential breakthroughs, hoping to settle scores and gain ground in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)