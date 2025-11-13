Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Intelligence Failures and Economic Ties with China

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has termed the recent Delhi bomb blast as an 'intelligence failure,' raising questions over the efficacy of the current system. Speaking to reporters, Yadav criticized the BJP's handling of various issues, asserting a demand for change among the populace.

Yadav's critique extended into the realms of economy and politics, as he accused the BJP-led government of allowing Chinese influence to dominate India's markets, despite its 'swadeshi' rhetoric. He also claimed the Election Commission is biased, citing instances during recent bypolls where voters were allegedly hindered from casting their votes.

Announcing a strategic vision for his party, Yadav aims to release a manifesto centered on Bareilly's development. He lambasted BJP leaders for their perceived arrogance and lack of industrial development, accusing them of increasing economic burdens on the common man.

(With inputs from agencies.)