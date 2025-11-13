Italy's Migration Resolve: A Plan on the Waves

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reaffirmed her government's commitment to its controversial plan of relocating sea migrants to Albania. This assertion comes despite the scheme facing judicial hurdles.

Meloni's comments were made during a summit held in Rome with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, highlighting the ongoing collaboration between the two nations on this pressing issue.

The Italian government's stance underscores its firm resolve in tackling migration issues, navigating legal obstacles to further its agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)