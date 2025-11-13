Italy's Migration Resolve: A Plan on the Waves
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has confirmed her government's intention to advance the plan to send sea migrants to Albania, despite facing judicial challenges. This announcement was made at a summit in Rome with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, illustrating the determination behind Italy's migration policy.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reaffirmed her government's commitment to its controversial plan of relocating sea migrants to Albania. This assertion comes despite the scheme facing judicial hurdles.
Meloni's comments were made during a summit held in Rome with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, highlighting the ongoing collaboration between the two nations on this pressing issue.
The Italian government's stance underscores its firm resolve in tackling migration issues, navigating legal obstacles to further its agenda.
