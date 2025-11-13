Left Menu

Italy's Migration Resolve: A Plan on the Waves

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has confirmed her government's intention to advance the plan to send sea migrants to Albania, despite facing judicial challenges. This announcement was made at a summit in Rome with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, illustrating the determination behind Italy's migration policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:13 IST
Italy's Migration Resolve: A Plan on the Waves
Giorgia Meloni
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reaffirmed her government's commitment to its controversial plan of relocating sea migrants to Albania. This assertion comes despite the scheme facing judicial hurdles.

Meloni's comments were made during a summit held in Rome with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, highlighting the ongoing collaboration between the two nations on this pressing issue.

The Italian government's stance underscores its firm resolve in tackling migration issues, navigating legal obstacles to further its agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Varun Chakravarthy Leads Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Varun Chakravarthy Leads Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

 India
2
Tripura Embarks on Ambitious Rs 207 Crore Development Journey

Tripura Embarks on Ambitious Rs 207 Crore Development Journey

 India
3
Haryana's Crackdown on Negligence: Engineers Face Departmental Action

Haryana's Crackdown on Negligence: Engineers Face Departmental Action

 India
4
Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025