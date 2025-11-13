Shiv Sena Strategizes for Maharashtra Local Elections

The Shiv Sena, under the leadership of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has announced the appointment of election in-charges for 31 districts in preparation for municipal council and nagar panchayat elections.

Shinde stated that ministers, MPs, and MLAs have been designated specific roles to manage poll preparations and fortify the party's position across various districts. This move is part of a strategic plan to enhance the party's performance in the local body elections.

A list of district-level managers, including prominent ministers and MLAs, has been released to lead these efforts. The initiative aims to improve coordination with local party members and ensure that the Shiv Sena and the ruling coalition, Mahayuti, remain influential in the upcoming civic polls.

