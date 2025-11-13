Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare Over Electoral Roll Revisions

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan criticized the agitation announced by actor-politician Vijay against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. She urged parties to cooperate with the Election Commission for fair elections, targeting DMK for relying on bogus votes. Tamilisai plans to educate Vijay about SIR's importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:36 IST
On Thursday, senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan critiqued actor-politician Vijay's upcoming protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) scheduled for November 16. She expressed her intention to send Vijay a book explaining the necessity of this electoral exercise, aiming to change his perspective on the issue.

Tamilisai questioned the motivations behind the agitation, urging political parties, including the Congress and Vijay's newly formed TVK, to support the electoral revision process instead of opposing it. She emphasized the value of the exercise for removing ineligible voter entries and ensuring fair elections.

Targeting the ruling DMK, Tamilisai accused parties protesting against SIR of intending to win elections through fraudulent voting. She encouraged the public to back the revision process, asserting that it would promote voter confidence and integrity in upcoming elections.

