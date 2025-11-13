RJD Leader's 'Inflammatory Remarks' Stir Controversy Ahead of Bihar Vote Count

Sunil Kumar, a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), faced legal action for allegedly making inflammatory remarks just a day before vote counting in the Bihar assembly elections, according to local police reports.

Counting activities are set to commence on Friday morning at designated centers across the state. Kumar suggested potential unrest if any irregularities occur, reminiscent of earlier disruptions.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan condemned Kumar's comments, suggesting they're indicative of election anxiety. He expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's prospects, predicting a commanding majority in the upcoming results.

