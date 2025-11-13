RJD Leader's 'Inflammatory Remarks' Stir Controversy Ahead of Bihar Vote Count
RJD leader Sunil Kumar is under scrutiny for comments made ahead of Bihar's vote counting, suggesting a potential upheaval if results are disputed. His statements, perceived as inflammatory, have sparked a political storm with reactions from various party leaders.
- Country:
- India
Sunil Kumar, a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), faced legal action for allegedly making inflammatory remarks just a day before vote counting in the Bihar assembly elections, according to local police reports.
Counting activities are set to commence on Friday morning at designated centers across the state. Kumar suggested potential unrest if any irregularities occur, reminiscent of earlier disruptions.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan condemned Kumar's comments, suggesting they're indicative of election anxiety. He expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's prospects, predicting a commanding majority in the upcoming results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Battle for Bihar: NDA and Opposition Clash Over Election Outcome
EBRD Bolsters Ukrainian Energy Amidst Corruption Scandal
Chhattisgarh CM's 'Jandarshan': A Beacon of Hope and Action
Defamation Case Closed: Peace Restored Between Nagarjuna and Minister Konda Surekha
India Sets New Standards for Assistive Products