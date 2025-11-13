Left Menu

Congress Accuses RSS of Hiring Pakistani Lobbying Firm in US Controversy

The Congress has accused the RSS of engaging a Pakistani lobbying firm in the US to advance its interests, a charge strongly denied by the RSS. Congress claims this move reflects a pattern of compromising national interest, referencing past actions against freedom fighters and the Indian Constitution.

Updated: 13-11-2025 22:20 IST
The Congress party has leveled serious allegations against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), claiming it has hired a Pakistani lobbying firm to represent its interests in the United States.

According to Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh, the American law firm Squire Patton Boggs has been engaged by the RSS, a controversial move signaling betrayal of national interests. Ramesh cited US Senate lobbying records as evidence.

However, the RSS has categorically denied these allegations, asserting its operations are India-based and dismissing claims of foreign lobbying. This development has reignited debates about the RSS's historical stance on India's freedom movement and its alignment with national policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

