Congress Accuses RSS of Hiring Pakistani Lobbying Firm in US Controversy

The Congress party has leveled serious allegations against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), claiming it has hired a Pakistani lobbying firm to represent its interests in the United States.

According to Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh, the American law firm Squire Patton Boggs has been engaged by the RSS, a controversial move signaling betrayal of national interests. Ramesh cited US Senate lobbying records as evidence.

However, the RSS has categorically denied these allegations, asserting its operations are India-based and dismissing claims of foreign lobbying. This development has reignited debates about the RSS's historical stance on India's freedom movement and its alignment with national policies.

