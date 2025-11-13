BJP Unveils First Candidate List for Mizoram's LADC Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its first set of candidates for the upcoming Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) elections in Mizoram, slated for December 3. At a gathering in Aizawl, BJP Mizoram president and legislator K Beichhua disclosed the names of eight candidates for the initial voting phase.

Beichhua told PTI that the second list of candidates has been forwarded to party leaders in Delhi and will be announced soon. He also highlighted 'Development for Lairam' as the BJP's core agenda for these elections. Other political entities, including the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), and the Congress, have also declared their candidates.

The ZPM aims to contest all 25 seats, while the MNF and Congress have thus far announced candidates for 20 and 10 seats, respectively. The People's Conference has opted out of the race. According to the state election commission, polling will occur on December 3, with results to be counted on December 9.