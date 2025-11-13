Allegations Stir Controversy: RSS's Alleged US Lobbying Ties

The Congress party has raised a storm by accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of utilizing a lobbying firm linked with Pakistan to forward its interests in the United States. The controversy erupted on Thursday, with Congress alleging that this is not the first instance of RSS compromising national integrity.

In a strong rebuttal, the RSS, led by its national media head Sunil Ambekar, firmly denied these accusations. Ambekar insisted that the RSS operates solely within India, dismissing claims of any engagement with lobbying firms in the US. Despite this, questions persist fueled by Congress's allegations.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress's general secretary in charge of communications, presented a screenshot of US Senate lobbying disclosures. The document purportedly shows Squire Patton Boggs, a known law firm, lobbying on behalf of the RSS. Citing a history of contentious actions, Ramesh criticized the RSS's nationalist image.

(With inputs from agencies.)