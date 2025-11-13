Sikkim CM's Hospital Scare: Quick Response Averts Crisis
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang was hospitalized after experiencing nose bleeding and high blood pressure at a musical event. He was swiftly taken to a Gangtok hospital. His son, MLA Aditya Tamang, reported that his condition is stable and he is set for discharge on Friday.
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang was hospitalized on Thursday after experiencing a nosebleed and elevated blood pressure during a musical event at Rangpo Ground, his son confirmed. The incident occurred amidst the finals of a music competition that the CM was attending.
His elder son and MLA, Aditya, stated that his father was rushed to a hospital in Gangtok promptly for medical attention. Despite a known history of nosebleeds, doctors opted for immediate hospital care as a precautionary measure to prevent any potential risks.
Aditya assured the public that the Chief Minister's health is stable, with plans for discharge by Friday. Tamang remains under medical observation as a preventive step against further complications.
