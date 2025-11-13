Left Menu

Sikkim CM's Hospital Scare: Quick Response Averts Crisis

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang was hospitalized after experiencing nose bleeding and high blood pressure at a musical event. He was swiftly taken to a Gangtok hospital. His son, MLA Aditya Tamang, reported that his condition is stable and he is set for discharge on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 13-11-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 23:49 IST
Prem Singh Tamang
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang was hospitalized on Thursday after experiencing a nosebleed and elevated blood pressure during a musical event at Rangpo Ground, his son confirmed. The incident occurred amidst the finals of a music competition that the CM was attending.

His elder son and MLA, Aditya, stated that his father was rushed to a hospital in Gangtok promptly for medical attention. Despite a known history of nosebleeds, doctors opted for immediate hospital care as a precautionary measure to prevent any potential risks.

Aditya assured the public that the Chief Minister's health is stable, with plans for discharge by Friday. Tamang remains under medical observation as a preventive step against further complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

