Shashi Tharoor's Insights on Congress' Left Shift and Radical Centrism

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP, asserted on Thursday that the party has increasingly leaned towards Leftist policies to counter the BJP's divisive politics. Tharoor emphasized that while the movement towards Radical Centrism might not affect day-to-day politics, there remains a need to bridge ideological gaps.

Speaking at the Jyoti Komireddi Memorial Lecture in Delhi, Tharoor commented on Congress's transition since the 1990s, a period where it was more centrist under leaders like Dr. Manmohan Singh. Recent years have seen a shift, influenced by tactical and philosophical convictions.

Addressing inner party democracy, Tharoor advocated for term limits for party office-bearers and expressed contentment with the Congress' electoral processes. He also touched on international issues, supporting skilled Indian workers returning with expertise from overseas, aligning with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's remarks on temporary migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)