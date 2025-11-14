California's Controversial Redistricting: A Political Showdown

The U.S. administration, led by Donald Trump, has filed a lawsuit against California concerning its new redistricting maps. This legal move follows the passing of a ballot measure that could enhance Democratic representation in the U.S. House of Representatives, especially amid Republican efforts to redraw congressional districts in states like Texas.

The Department of Justice intervened as a plaintiff in response to a suit filed by the California Republican Party alongside registered voters. The suit challenges the legitimacy of Proposition 50, a recent California ballot measure, intended as a counter-move to Republican redistricting strategies in Texas and elsewhere.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi criticized California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom via social media, targeting what she described as a 'brazen Proposition 50 redistricting power grab.' The legal battle highlights ongoing partisan tensions over congressional representation.

