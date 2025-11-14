Left Menu

Controversial Charter Sparks Legal Debate in Bangladesh

Professor Muhammad Yunus's proposed referendum on a political charter in Bangladesh has sparked controversy. Jurists claim the ordinance supporting the charter is unconstitutional. The charter, criticized for lacking constitutional provisions, calls for extensive reforms. Political parties are divided, with concerns about its impact on constitutional democracy.

Controversial Charter Sparks Legal Debate in Bangladesh
The political landscape of Bangladesh is embroiled in controversy following the government's issuance of an ordinance proposed by interim government chief Professor Muhammad Yunus regarding a referendum on a new political charter. Jurists have labeled the move as "unconstitutional," as they argue it surpasses the legal framework set by the country's constitution.

President Muhammad Shahabuddin promulgated the "July Charter Implementation Order" amid objections from legal experts and political parties. Critics underscore the absence of constitutional provisions for conducting such a plebiscite, noting the potential threat it poses to constitutional democracy. The proposed charter aims for extensive reforms, provoking dissent among political factions.

The opposition remains steadfast, with former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) challenging the ordinance's legitimacy, arguing that legislative approval should be confined to parliament. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami expresses concerns over the simultaneous scheduling of the referendum and national elections, fearing political instability.

