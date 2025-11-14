Trump to Attend Davos Forum in 2025
Donald Trump plans to attend the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos in 2025. The meeting, which began on the day of Trump's inauguration, features discussions among business and political leaders about global challenges. Trump is expected to attend with a significant entourage.
U.S. President Donald Trump is slated to participate in the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, set to take place in Davos, Switzerland, next year, as confirmed by a White House official.
This premier global gathering brings together business and political leaders to navigate and address pressing worldwide challenges. Trump will reportedly attend with a substantial group, according to a Bloomberg News report citing those close to the planning.
The 2025 annual meeting started on January 20, coinciding with Trump's inauguration, and spanned several days. The President addressed the attendees via video link.
