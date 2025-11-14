Trump to Attend Davos Forum in 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump is slated to participate in the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, set to take place in Davos, Switzerland, next year, as confirmed by a White House official.

This premier global gathering brings together business and political leaders to navigate and address pressing worldwide challenges. Trump will reportedly attend with a substantial group, according to a Bloomberg News report citing those close to the planning.

The 2025 annual meeting started on January 20, coinciding with Trump's inauguration, and spanned several days. The President addressed the attendees via video link.