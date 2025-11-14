Catholic Bishops Challenge Trump's Immigration Policies

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has publicly denounced President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies, marking their first such declaration in 12 years.

The bishops voiced their disapproval of the administration's moves, particularly the revocation of policies that shielded sensitive sites like churches, hospitals, and schools from immigration enforcement. They raised concerns over a pervasive "climate of fear and anxiety" cultivated by these actions.

The bishops reiterated the necessity for nations to manage borders responsibly. However, they contended that the current approach has led to vilifying migrants, indiscriminate deportations, and inadequate detention center conditions, urging a re-examination of these measures for the common good.

