Bihar Election Frenzy: NDA Seizes Early Lead Amidst Heated Counting

The ruling NDA coalition has surged ahead in the initial phases of the Bihar assembly elections, with major television networks indicating their lead as counting proceeded for 243 assembly seats across 46 centers in 38 districts.

While the Election Commission has yet to release official trends, the NDA's lead has been a consistent theme across channels like CNN-News18, NDTV, and Zee News, with varying numbers placing them ahead in a range of seats. As the counting continues, the results are being watched closely as a test for JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar's long tenure and a referendum on Narendra Modi's administration.

With counting of votes expected to last through the day, both the NDA and the INDIA bloc are eager to interpret these leads in their favor, especially after recent electoral disappointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)