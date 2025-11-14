Bihar Election Frenzy: NDA Seizes Early Lead Amidst Heated Counting
The NDA is leading in initial Bihar election counting, as multiple channels report their advantage over the INDIA bloc and other parties. The results are deemed critical for JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar and the BJP, with both coalitions seeking validation after previous electoral setbacks.
- Country:
- India
The ruling NDA coalition has surged ahead in the initial phases of the Bihar assembly elections, with major television networks indicating their lead as counting proceeded for 243 assembly seats across 46 centers in 38 districts.
While the Election Commission has yet to release official trends, the NDA's lead has been a consistent theme across channels like CNN-News18, NDTV, and Zee News, with varying numbers placing them ahead in a range of seats. As the counting continues, the results are being watched closely as a test for JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar's long tenure and a referendum on Narendra Modi's administration.
With counting of votes expected to last through the day, both the NDA and the INDIA bloc are eager to interpret these leads in their favor, especially after recent electoral disappointments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- election
- assembly
- NDA
- INDIA bloc
- Jan Suraaj
- Nitish Kumar
- Narendra Modi
- counting
- votes
ALSO READ
In early trends, NDA ahead in 41 assembly seats, INDIA bloc in 12 in Bihar, according to EC.
NDA leading in 102 assembly seats, INDIA bloc in 33 in Bihar, according to EC.
In early trends, NDA ahead in 47 assembly seats, INDIA bloc in 14 in Bihar, according to EC.
In early trends, NDA ahead in 15 assembly seats, INDIA bloc in 4 in Bihar, according to EC.
Nitish Kumar Reddy's Strategic Shift: From Test to India A