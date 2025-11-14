Tight Contest Unfolds in Budgam Bypoll: Counting Begins
Vote counting for the Budgam bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir began on Friday, with 17 candidates vying for the seat vacated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Over 50% voter turnout was recorded. Key candidates include Aga Syed Mehmood of National Conference and Aga Muntazir of People's Democratic Party.
Vote counting for the bypoll in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir began at 8 a.m. on Friday as officials set the stage for determining the winners among 17 hopeful candidates. The critical counting is being conducted at the Government Higher Secondary School in Budgam, where all necessary arrangements have been meticulously put in place, officials reported.
The bypoll witnessed a voter turnout of over 50 percent, marking a significant engagement from the electorate. Precisely 50.01 percent of the 1.26 million registered voters cast their ballots in Tuesday's voting event, necessitated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's decision to vacate the seat.
Abdullah chose to retain his constituency in Ganderbal, his family's stronghold. In Budgam, key contenders include the National Conference's Aga Syed Mehmood, who faces a robust challenge from the People's Democratic Party's Aga Muntazir. The field also consists of prominent figures like the BJP's Syed Mohsin and Aam Aadmi Party's Deeba Khan among others.
