Tight Contest Unfolds in Budgam Bypoll: Counting Begins

Vote counting for the bypoll in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir began at 8 a.m. on Friday as officials set the stage for determining the winners among 17 hopeful candidates. The critical counting is being conducted at the Government Higher Secondary School in Budgam, where all necessary arrangements have been meticulously put in place, officials reported.

The bypoll witnessed a voter turnout of over 50 percent, marking a significant engagement from the electorate. Precisely 50.01 percent of the 1.26 million registered voters cast their ballots in Tuesday's voting event, necessitated by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's decision to vacate the seat.

Abdullah chose to retain his constituency in Ganderbal, his family's stronghold. In Budgam, key contenders include the National Conference's Aga Syed Mehmood, who faces a robust challenge from the People's Democratic Party's Aga Muntazir. The field also consists of prominent figures like the BJP's Syed Mohsin and Aam Aadmi Party's Deeba Khan among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)