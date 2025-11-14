Germany's 2026 Budget: A Strategic Investment Surge
Germany's budget committee finalized the nation's 2026 budget, prioritizing high investment levels to stimulate the economy and reinforce defense spending. The core budget amounts to 524.5 billion euros, including 58.3 billion for investments. The plan will be voted on in parliament on November 28.
Germany's budget committee has finalized the country's 2026 financial blueprint, focusing on substantial investments to rejuvenate the economy and maintain robust defense spending. According to sources, the budget was completed on Friday after weeks of negotiations.
The finalized budget will be presented for a parliamentary vote on November 28. The total core budget amounts to 524.5 billion euros, with 58.3 billion euros dedicated to investments, a minor increase from the version approved by the cabinet in July, as per a document reviewed by Reuters.
The budget's investment potential is bolstered by a dedicated 500 billion euro infrastructure fund and a special exemption from debt regulations pertaining to defense spending granted in March. Borrowing is projected at 97.9 billion euros for 2026, up from the previous draft estimate.
