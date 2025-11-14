NDA Surges Ahead in Bihar Elections as Count Continues
National Democratic Alliance (NDA) takes the lead in Bihar's electoral race. JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha claims results affirm public trust in CM Nitish Kumar. Mahagathbandhan's premature celebrations criticized. NDA leads in 159 seats, while Mahagathbandhan trails at 76 seats. Counting for all 243 constituencies underway.
As vote counts roll in, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerges ahead in Bihar's election, with early trends showing robust support for the incumbent alliance. JD(U) National Working President, Sanjay Kumar Jha, affirmed the results corroborate field feedback and showcase continued public endorsement of CM Nitish Kumar's governance.
Speaking in Patna, Jha critiqued Mahagathbandhan's 'premature' victory claims, emphasizing that electoral outcomes depend on public votes rather than preemptive portfolio distributions. Jha highlighted Nitish Kumar's direct engagement with the electorate as a pivotal factor swaying public sentiment overwhelmingly in favor of the NDA.
The JD(U) leader addressed incendiary comments by RJD's Sunil Singh cautioning election officials, attributing them to desperation. Jha dismissed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' as a misleading campaign. He advised opposition parties, particularly RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, to self-reflect on strategic failings instead of undermining the democratic process.
As vote counting progresses for Bihar's 243 Assembly seats, the NDA leads in 159 constituencies as per the Election Commission of India (ECI), outpacing the Mahagathbandhan's 76-seat lead. Despite Mahagathbandhan's Tejashwi Yadav projecting confidence in forming the next government, the numbers tilt significantly towards the NDA.
Prominent candidates Tejashwi Yadav and BJP's Samrat Choudhary are leading in their respective seats. In contrast, some key figures like Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha trail. With counting initiated amid stringent security, early conversion rates reveal NDA's higher success in converting contested leads into confirmed wins.
