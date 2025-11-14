Left Menu

BJP Confident of NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar 2025 Elections

BJP MP Manan Mishra expresses strong confidence in NDA's majority win in Bihar, attributing the success to PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar's leadership. Early trends indicate a significant lead for NDA, despite opposition challenges. Union Minister Giriraj Singh anticipates a decisive victory, supported by voter enthusiasm for development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:27 IST
BJP Confident of NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar 2025 Elections
BJP MP Manan Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Manan Mishra voiced strong confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) success as the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 results come in, crediting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Mishra attributed the anticipated victory to their governance, noting widespread public support.

Mishra stated, 'NDA is poised to form a government with a full majority, thanks to the efforts of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar. The electorate has shown its support.' He dismissed opposition threats, including those from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, claiming other party leaders are disheartened post-election results. Mishra also remarked on the electorate's intelligence, contrasting it with neighboring countries.

As early results from constituencies show a substantial lead for the NDA, Union Minister Giriraj Singh echoed predictions of a landslide win for the ruling alliance. Singh emphasized the Bihari electorate's enthusiasm for peace and development, reaffirming predictions of a dominant NDA win. Voting processes are being conducted under strict security, with initial indications pointing towards a comfortable majority for the NDA despite competitive regional contests.

