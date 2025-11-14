Naidu Predicts NDA's Victory in Bihar Assembly Polls

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has forecast a significant victory for the NDA in the Bihar Assembly polls, suggesting they will secure around 200 seats.

Addressing the 30th edition of the CII Partnership Summit, Naidu expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unparalleled leadership and influence over the electorate.

Naidu highlighted the business-friendly environment of India, particularly Andhra Pradesh, attributing it to reforms by the NDA government, and declared this century as belonging to PM Modi.

