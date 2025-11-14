Left Menu

BJP's Bihar Triumph: A Vote for Development

The BJP-led NDA is nearing a significant victory in Bihar, backed by development policies and strategies from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This election success reflects the electorate's rejection of fake promises and preference for proven leadership and development-focused governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-11-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 13:35 IST
The BJP-led NDA is set for a significant victory in Bihar, interpreting the triumph as a vote for development. Haryana Minister Anil Vij highlighted this on Friday, stating the electorate's clear message favoring real work over promises.

Vij credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development-driven policies for the NDA's success. He also emphasized the strategic role played by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, describing him as the modern-day 'Chanakya', and praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for maintaining a clean image.

With the BJP advancing in over 180 assembly seats, early trends suggest the party is on pace for its most impressive tally yet. This victory follows a string of recent successes, suggesting strategic backing from Modi and a strengthening position for JD(U) in the region.

