BJP's Bihar Triumph: A Vote for Development

The BJP-led NDA is set for a significant victory in Bihar, interpreting the triumph as a vote for development. Haryana Minister Anil Vij highlighted this on Friday, stating the electorate's clear message favoring real work over promises.

Vij credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development-driven policies for the NDA's success. He also emphasized the strategic role played by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, describing him as the modern-day 'Chanakya', and praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for maintaining a clean image.

With the BJP advancing in over 180 assembly seats, early trends suggest the party is on pace for its most impressive tally yet. This victory follows a string of recent successes, suggesting strategic backing from Modi and a strengthening position for JD(U) in the region.

