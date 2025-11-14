Fragile Ceasefire: Hostage Repatriation Between Israel and Gaza

In a significant step towards maintaining the US-brokered ceasefire agreement, Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Friday. Officials at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis confirmed the move, which follows the repatriation of an Israeli hostage's remains.

The hostage, Meny Godard, was abducted during the October 7 attack on Kibbutz Be'eri. This return is part of a series of exchanges since the ceasefire commenced on October 10, with the bodies of 330 Palestinians returned so far. However, the identification process has been hindered by limited DNA testing resources.

Amid these exchanges, accusations of non-compliance have surfaced. Israel claims some remains are incomplete, while Hamas points to Israeli military actions and aid obstructions. The agreement looks to end the conflict initiated by the deadly Hamas-led attack on southern Israel.

