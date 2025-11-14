Left Menu

Fragile Ceasefire: Hostage Repatriation Between Israel and Gaza

Israel returned 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza, complying with a US-brokered ceasefire after getting back an Israeli hostage's remains. Since the October ceasefire, exchanges have been ongoing, yet tensions persist over allegations of deal violations. The agreement aims to conclude the conflict sparked by the October 2023 attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant step towards maintaining the US-brokered ceasefire agreement, Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Friday. Officials at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis confirmed the move, which follows the repatriation of an Israeli hostage's remains.

The hostage, Meny Godard, was abducted during the October 7 attack on Kibbutz Be'eri. This return is part of a series of exchanges since the ceasefire commenced on October 10, with the bodies of 330 Palestinians returned so far. However, the identification process has been hindered by limited DNA testing resources.

Amid these exchanges, accusations of non-compliance have surfaced. Israel claims some remains are incomplete, while Hamas points to Israeli military actions and aid obstructions. The agreement looks to end the conflict initiated by the deadly Hamas-led attack on southern Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

