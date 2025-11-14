UN Tribunal Rules on Felicien Kabuga's Fitness and Fate
The United Nations war crimes tribunal determined that Felicien Kabuga, a nonagenarian suspect in the Rwandan genocide, is unfit for trial or travel due to his health. Detained since 2020, Kabuga is accused of promoting hate speech and supporting ethnic violence during the 1994 genocide.
The United Nations war crimes tribunal ruled on Friday that Felicien Kabuga, a key suspect in the Rwandan genocide, is unfit for trial due to his deteriorating health condition.
The tribunal also declared him unfit to travel to Rwanda, requiring him to remain in U.N. custody as no other nations have agreed to receive him.
Kabuga, arrested in France in 2020, is accused of using his media outlet to incite violence during the 1994 genocide. Despite being in his nineties, Kabuga's exact age remains unknown, adding to the complexities of his case.
