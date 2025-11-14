UN Tribunal Rules on Felicien Kabuga's Fitness and Fate

The United Nations war crimes tribunal ruled on Friday that Felicien Kabuga, a key suspect in the Rwandan genocide, is unfit for trial due to his deteriorating health condition.

The tribunal also declared him unfit to travel to Rwanda, requiring him to remain in U.N. custody as no other nations have agreed to receive him.

Kabuga, arrested in France in 2020, is accused of using his media outlet to incite violence during the 1994 genocide. Despite being in his nineties, Kabuga's exact age remains unknown, adding to the complexities of his case.

