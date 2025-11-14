Left Menu

Nisha Singh's Triumph: A Testament to the 'Hit Jodi' in Bihar

Nisha Singh secured the Pranpur Assembly seat for the NDA, attributing her win to the popular duo of Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi. Singh emphasized the challenges in Seemanchal and credited her victory to strong public support and the hard work of party workers.

Updated: 14-11-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:52 IST
Nisha Singh of the BJP celebrated her victory in the Pranpur Assembly seat, marking a win for the NDA alliance in Bihar. Singh attributed her success to the 'hit jodi' of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose influence she said resonated strongly among voters.

In a region where the NDA had previously faced significant hurdles, Singh highlighted the alliance's resurgence in Seemanchal. Her win, she asserted, reflects the enduring appeal of the leadership duo, which she described as a cornerstone of her campaign strategy.

Following her victory, Singh acknowledged the formidable nature of the Pranpur constituency. She credited her success to the unyielding support from the local populace and the relentless efforts of the party's workers, underscoring the challenging yet rewarding electoral journey.

