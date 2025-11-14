Left Menu

Mufti Urges Lawful Action After House Demolition in Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP president, criticizes the demolition of Dr Umar Nabi's house, urging lawful measures against those involved in the Delhi blast. She highlights the fear instilled among families and communities and emphasizes the importance of ensuring justice according to the law, expressing gratitude to Budgam constituents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budgam | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:05 IST
Mufti Urges Lawful Action After House Demolition in Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a vehement critique of recent counterterrorism tactics, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has condemned the demolition of Dr Umar Nabi's house in Pulwama, Kashmir, following his alleged involvement in the Delhi blast.

While reaffirming her party's stance on punishing those responsible for the tragic incident, Mufti stressed that innocent family members should not suffer unjustly.

She celebrated a political win in Budgam while expressing concerns over the fear spreading in the valley due to recent actions, urging for adherence to the rule of law and equitable justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Boosts Government Housing with New Flats in Jammu

Omar Abdullah Boosts Government Housing with New Flats in Jammu

 India
2
Punjab By-Election: AAP's Triumph Stirs Controversy; Badal Criticizes Government

Punjab By-Election: AAP's Triumph Stirs Controversy; Badal Criticizes Govern...

 India
3
Shein's French Expansion Faces Hurdles Amid Backlash Over Pricing

Shein's French Expansion Faces Hurdles Amid Backlash Over Pricing

 Global
4
Rabada's Rib Injury Leaves South Africa on Edge for Second Test

Rabada's Rib Injury Leaves South Africa on Edge for Second Test

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025