Mufti Urges Lawful Action After House Demolition in Kashmir

In a vehement critique of recent counterterrorism tactics, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has condemned the demolition of Dr Umar Nabi's house in Pulwama, Kashmir, following his alleged involvement in the Delhi blast.

While reaffirming her party's stance on punishing those responsible for the tragic incident, Mufti stressed that innocent family members should not suffer unjustly.

She celebrated a political win in Budgam while expressing concerns over the fear spreading in the valley due to recent actions, urging for adherence to the rule of law and equitable justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)