NDA Secures Majority in Bihar Assembly
The ruling NDA coalition crossed the majority threshold in the Bihar Assembly, securing 125 seats in total. The BJP emerged as the largest party, while JD(U) and LJP(RV) also contributed significantly. In contrast, the opposition INDIA bloc could only secure 17 seats overall.
- Country:
- India
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) triumphantly crossed the crucial majority threshold in the 243-member Bihar Assembly on Friday, amassing a total of 125 seats.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest party in the coalition, securing 64 seats and maintaining leads in 26 other constituencies. The Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), a key ally, bagged 47 seats and was leading in 37 more, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won 11 seats and led in eight others. Additionally, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha claimed one seat and was leading in three.
Key figures from the NDA camp, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and state ministers Prem Kumar, Maheshwar Hazari, and Sanjay Saraogi, celebrated prominent victories. In stark contrast, the opposition INDIA bloc managed to win only 17 seats, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) securing 14 seats. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, won five seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav Clinches Raghopur as RJD Triumphs Over BJP
This is a victory for the women of Bihar who had to face wrath of RJD's 'jungle raj': PM Modi at BJP headquarters.
NDA Sweeps Bihar Elections, LJP Secures Key Victory
BJP's Maithili Thakur wins Alinagar by 11,730 votes; RJD's Osama Shahab, the son of Mohammad Shahabuddin, bags Raghunathpur by 9,248 votes.
LJP (RV) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh defeats RJD's Mukesh Kumar Raushan in Mahua by 44,997 votes, Tej Pratap Yadav at third spot.