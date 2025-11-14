NDA Secures Majority in Bihar Assembly

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) triumphantly crossed the crucial majority threshold in the 243-member Bihar Assembly on Friday, amassing a total of 125 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest party in the coalition, securing 64 seats and maintaining leads in 26 other constituencies. The Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), a key ally, bagged 47 seats and was leading in 37 more, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won 11 seats and led in eight others. Additionally, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha claimed one seat and was leading in three.

Key figures from the NDA camp, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and state ministers Prem Kumar, Maheshwar Hazari, and Sanjay Saraogi, celebrated prominent victories. In stark contrast, the opposition INDIA bloc managed to win only 17 seats, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) securing 14 seats. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, won five seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)