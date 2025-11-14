Victory of Tradition: JMM's Ghatshila Triumph Amidst Cultural Preservation Debate

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren voiced concerns on Friday about the BJP's inability to convince voters in Ghatsila about its commitment to preserving the cultural and tribal identity. JMM's Somesh Chandra Soren won the by-election by a significant margin, signaling a shift in voter sentiment.

Despite the setback, Champai Soren, a BJP MLA, reiterated the party's resolve to continue its fight against demographic changes and religious conversions affecting tribal communities. He expressed gratitude to the voters while acknowledging the defeat could be due to BJP's failure to effectively communicate its stance.

The JMM attributed its success to the public's trust in Hemant Soren's administration and the legacy of the late Ramdas Soren. Analysts highlight emotional ties and women's support for JMM, influenced by government initiatives, as pivotal in the electoral outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)