Bihar's Unexpected Election Outcome: A Post-Mortem by Congress

In the wake of Congress' significant loss in the Bihar elections, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda voiced the party's dismay, stating the results did not reflect expected public support for the 'Mahagathbandhan.'

Hooda asserted that Congress will undertake a detailed analysis to understand the devastating outcomes, as the NDA secured a sweeping victory, with the BJP solidifying its position under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Hooda also addressed key issues in Haryana, such as farmer losses due to recent floods, rising crime rates, and procurement irregularities, urging state intervention and just compensation for affected farmers.

