Prime Minister Modi Hails NDA's Triumph with New 'Mahila and Youth' Formula

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the NDA's victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, highlighting a new 'Mahila and Youth' formula that replaced the 'communal MY formula' of opposing parties. The victory strengthens faith in democracy and the Election Commission, emphasizing Bihar's commitment to leadership and electoral integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, attributing the success to a new 'Mahila and Youth' formula. He stated that the state had dismissed the 'communal MY formula' of the opposition, which he referred to as the 'jungle raj' people.

Addressing supporters at the BJP headquarters, Modi praised Bihar's historical significance as the cradle of democracy and asserted that voters had rejected false narratives, reaffirming their trust in democratic processes. He commended the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and congratulated all NDA allies for their electoral achievement.

In response to allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of vote manipulation, Modi reinforced confidence in the Election Commission's role, highlighting the importance of youth participation and vigilance during the electoral process. The prime minister's remarks underscored the broad-based support for the NDA among Bihar's populace, regardless of religion or caste.

(With inputs from agencies.)

