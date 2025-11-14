Left Menu

Modi's Victory Speech: A New Vision for Bihar and Beyond

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the NDA's victory in Bihar, promising to remove 'jungle raj' from West Bengal. He criticized Congress for lacking vision and praised Bihar's support for democracy and development. Modi anticipates economic progress and job creation, citing a shift to youth and women's empowerment.

Updated: 14-11-2025 20:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrating the massive mandate for the NDA in Bihar, announced plans to eradicate 'jungle raj' from West Bengal, likening the political movement to the Ganga's flow through Bihar to Bengal.

Addressing BJP workers, Modi criticized Congress, accusing it of lacking vision and predicting internal division. By wearing a 'gamchha' with Mithila paintings, he symbolically connected with Bihar's people, emphasizing a new 'M-Y - Mahila and Youth' formula opposed to the previous 'communal M-Y' approach.

Looking forward, Modi heralded a new era for Bihar, promising industrial growth and job creation, reinforcing confidence in democracy and election procedures. He lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership and congratulated NDA allies, projecting the victory as energizing BJP efforts in other regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

