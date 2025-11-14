Modi's Victory Speech: A New Vision for Bihar and Beyond
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the NDA's victory in Bihar, promising to remove 'jungle raj' from West Bengal. He criticized Congress for lacking vision and praised Bihar's support for democracy and development. Modi anticipates economic progress and job creation, citing a shift to youth and women's empowerment.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrating the massive mandate for the NDA in Bihar, announced plans to eradicate 'jungle raj' from West Bengal, likening the political movement to the Ganga's flow through Bihar to Bengal.
Addressing BJP workers, Modi criticized Congress, accusing it of lacking vision and predicting internal division. By wearing a 'gamchha' with Mithila paintings, he symbolically connected with Bihar's people, emphasizing a new 'M-Y - Mahila and Youth' formula opposed to the previous 'communal M-Y' approach.
Looking forward, Modi heralded a new era for Bihar, promising industrial growth and job creation, reinforcing confidence in democracy and election procedures. He lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership and congratulated NDA allies, projecting the victory as energizing BJP efforts in other regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- NDA
- victory
- Bihar
- elections
- development
- Congress
- BJP
- democracy
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
Mangal Pandey Secures Victory in Siwan, BJP Shines in Bihar Assembly Elections
Telangana CM's Triumph: Congress Wins Jubilee Hills
DPAP's Salman Nizami Criticizes Congress Strategy Amid Bihar Poll Defeat
Maharashtra SEC Expands Nomination Options for Local Elections
Congress, INDIA bloc will conduct in-depth review of Bihar poll results, will make more effective efforts to save democracy: Rahul Gandhi on X.