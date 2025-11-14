Modi's Victory Speech: A New Vision for Bihar and Beyond

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrating the massive mandate for the NDA in Bihar, announced plans to eradicate 'jungle raj' from West Bengal, likening the political movement to the Ganga's flow through Bihar to Bengal.

Addressing BJP workers, Modi criticized Congress, accusing it of lacking vision and predicting internal division. By wearing a 'gamchha' with Mithila paintings, he symbolically connected with Bihar's people, emphasizing a new 'M-Y - Mahila and Youth' formula opposed to the previous 'communal M-Y' approach.

Looking forward, Modi heralded a new era for Bihar, promising industrial growth and job creation, reinforcing confidence in democracy and election procedures. He lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership and congratulated NDA allies, projecting the victory as energizing BJP efforts in other regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)