Vijay Kumar Sinha Secures Landslide Victory in Lakhisarai

In a significant electoral outcome, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP figurehead Vijay Kumar Sinha secured a commanding triumph in the Lakhisarai constituency.

The Election Commission reported that Sinha amassed 1,22,408 votes, surpassing his closest opponent, Congress's Amaresh Kumar, by a margin of 24,940 votes.

The eagerly awaited assembly election transpired over two phases, showcasing Sinha's substantial support base. The Jan Suraaj Party's Suraj Kumar placed third with 8,722 votes.

