Vijay Kumar Sinha Secures Landslide Victory in Lakhisarai
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha achieved a decisive win in the Lakhisarai assembly seat, defeating Congress rival Amaresh Kumar by 24,940 votes. In the election held in two phases, Sinha secured 1,22,408 votes, overshadowing Kumar's 97,468 votes.
In a significant electoral outcome, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP figurehead Vijay Kumar Sinha secured a commanding triumph in the Lakhisarai constituency.
The Election Commission reported that Sinha amassed 1,22,408 votes, surpassing his closest opponent, Congress's Amaresh Kumar, by a margin of 24,940 votes.
The eagerly awaited assembly election transpired over two phases, showcasing Sinha's substantial support base. The Jan Suraaj Party's Suraj Kumar placed third with 8,722 votes.
