Bihar's Political Chess: Nitish Kumar's Strategic Maneuvers to Secure Power

In a strategic political maneuver, Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has adeptly countered opposition moves, maintaining his coalition's dominance through calculated actions inspired by famous lines from 'The Godfather'.

Kumar's government introduced key policies, countering opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav's promises, such as providing free power units and implementing a unique domicile policy aiming at solidifying the coalition's appeal, particularly among women voters.

The NDA's efforts focused on consolidating power, addressing public discontent, and mitigating Yadav's influence, leading to the opposition's struggle in offering viable alternatives during elections, thereby securing a stronger position for Kumar's leadership.

