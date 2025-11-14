Stalin Criticizes AIADMK Over Supreme Court Petition on Electoral Rolls

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin has launched a scathing attack on the AIADMK for petitioning the Supreme Court in favor of the Summary Revision of electoral rolls (SIR). Stalin expressed his dissatisfaction with the exercise, claiming it imposes an undue burden on the citizens of Tamil Nadu.

In a gathering held at Kolathur, Stalin criticized the Election Commission for compelling citizens to prove their nationality repeatedly, emphasizing that this situation could potentially deprive people of their right to vote. He accused the ruling union government of using the Election Commission as a tool to pressure states governed by opposition parties.

The Chief Minister underscored the urgency of the matter, urging party members to assist constituents in navigating the complex bureaucratic processes associated with the SIR. He highlighted similar opposition in states like West Bengal and Kerala, contrasting it with AIADMK's supportive stance, implying it was influenced by its alleged ties with the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)