BJP's 'Mission Mumbai': Amit Satam Declares War on BMC 'Dacoits'

Mumbai BJP chief Amit Satam accused those who previously controlled the city's civic body, the BMC, of being 'dacoits.' Citing the undivided Shiv Sena's long-term rule of more than two decades, he emphasized BJP's preparations for upcoming polls and criticized political alliances for hampering Mumbai's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:28 IST
Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam on Friday labeled the former overseers of the city's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as 'dacoits.' This sharp critique targets the undivided Shiv Sena, previously led by Uddhav Thackeray, which governed the BMC for over two decades until its replacement in 2022 by a government-appointed administrator.

Satam asserted, 'Those who looted the wealth meant for Mumbai's citizens, if not dacoits, then what are they? The BJP has initiated its 'Mission Mumbai' campaign ahead of the civic polls.' He further declared that the BMC should not be treated as the private domain of any family, indirectly referencing the Thackerays.

Highlighting BJP's increased confidence post-Bihar poll victory, Satam described the triumph as a 'trailer,' predicting the 'real picture' in upcoming Mumbai elections. He also condemned the alliance between Uddhav and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, questioning their moral authority and asserting that past performance over 11 years, including housing projects and cultural advancements, truly matters to voters.

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

