Allegations of Electoral Malpractice in Bihar

The Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Election Commission of orchestrating massive electoral fraud in Bihar. Despite respecting the outcome, the Congress vows to continue fighting against what they perceive as threats to democracy, and aim to raise awareness among the people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Election Commission of orchestrating massive electoral malpractice in Bihar, dubbing it as 'vote chori on a gigantic scale.' On Friday, as election results emerged, Congress leaders voiced concerns over the integrity of the democratic process.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, while acknowledging the election outcome, emphasized his party's ongoing commitment to counteracting forces perceived to weaken democracy. Kharge assured that Congress would thoroughly scrutinize the election results, aiming to understand the factors behind the outcome and to continue advocating for democratic principles.

Meanwhile, NDA made significant gains, with BJP becoming the single-largest party, bolstering Prime Minister Modi's influence. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh reiterated the party's dedication to safeguarding the Constitution and democratic values, despite the election setback. The Congress seeks to bolster support from its members and the public in this endeavor.

